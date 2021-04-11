Sonu Sood on offline board exams being held amid rising COVID-19 cases: ‘Don’t think students are ready, it’s unfair’

Ever since the pandemic hit, Sonu Sood has been one celebrity who has been proactive. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Actor Sonu Sood has spoken in support of students who are appearing in the board exams this year in person despite the rising COVID-19 cases.

Sood shared a video on his social media handles. He captioned the video, “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021.”

In the video, Sood says, “On the behalf of students, I want to to put in a request. CBSE and board exams are going to be held offline, I do not think the students are ready to sit for the exams amid the prevailing circumstances.”

He went on to give examples of other countries like Saudi Arabia and Mexico that cancelled exams in educational institutions despite far fewer cases of the coronavirus.

“Still, we are thinking of holding exams, which is unfair. I do not think this is the right time for offline exams. I would like everyone to come forward and support these students, so they can be safe. All the best.”

Ever since the pandemic hit, Sonu Sood has been one celebrity who has been proactive. He first grabbed headlines when he helped migrants working in big cities get home to their villages and towns after the government ordered a nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic last year. He provided transport and succour to them.

Later that year, he mortgaged his own property in Mumbai to raise Rs 10 crore to help the needy. Sood wrote about his life and experiences in his memoir I Am No Messiah, which was published late last year.