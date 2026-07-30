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Sonu Sood calls Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on youth ‘shameful’: ‘Think before you speak’
After Kangana Ranaut referred to the youth as 'Generation Gutter', actor Sonu Sood called her comments 'shameful'.
For the past few days, Kangana Ranaut has remained in the spotlight over her remarks about Gen Z and their participation in the nationwide protests led by CJP. The actor had strongly criticised the language used by the protestors, while referring to the generation as “gutter”. Her comments have triggered a war of words with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and founder Abhijeet Dipke. Now, actor Sonu Sood has weighed in on the controversy.
Speaking to the media, Sonu said he had not initially seen Kangana’s remarks. “I haven’t heard her statement. But I feel that these young people are the ones who make actors, and they are the ones who help you reach this position.” He further added, “As long as they stand by you, you will continue to thrive. If they are not with you, it becomes difficult. That’s why everyone should be taken along.”
Emphasising the importance of public support, Sonu said that every profession ultimately depends on the trust and acceptance of people. “Whatever your profession may be, whether you are an actor, a doctor, or anything else, your existence in this world has meaning only as long as people are connected with you.” When asked about Kangana’s remark in which she referred to Gen Z as “Generation Gutter”, Sonu said the comment was inappropriate. “If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. It should not have been said,” he remarked.
He also spoke about the need to be mindful while making public statements, adding, “There is a saying, ‘Tol mol ke bol’ (weigh your words before speaking). It is very important to think carefully before you speak because the public is another form of God.”
What did Kangana Ranaut say?
The controversy began after Kangana shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, where she criticised a section of young people participating in the movement and labelled them “Generation Gutter”. She alleged that they glorified “drugs, drinks, or endless body counts” while continuing to depend financially on their parents, asserting that “independent life needs to be earned.”
“Most appalling is the behavior of young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom. Truly independent women make rebellious choices and bold opinions. They make unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions because they are on their own. They do not do this at the cost of their parents or families.”
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She further wrote, “Here is a new generation of so-called westernized Indian women. I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they cannot be homemakers either. Yet they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks, or endless body counts, and they shamelessly live off their parents’ earnings while constantly fighting to live independent lives without actually being independent.”
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