Sonu Sood calls Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on youth ‘shameful’: ‘Think before you speak’

For the past few days, Kangana Ranaut has remained in the spotlight over her remarks about Gen Z and their participation in the nationwide protests led by CJP. The actor had strongly criticised the language used by the protestors, while referring to the generation as “gutter”. Her comments have triggered a war of words with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and founder Abhijeet Dipke. Now, actor Sonu Sood has weighed in on the controversy.

Speaking to the media, Sonu said he had not initially seen Kangana’s remarks. “I haven’t heard her statement. But I feel that these young people are the ones who make actors, and they are the ones who help you reach this position.” He further added, “As long as they stand by you, you will continue to thrive. If they are not with you, it becomes difficult. That’s why everyone should be taken along.”