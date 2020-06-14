Sonu Sood offers help to Munna Bhai MBBS actor Surendra Rajan

Surendra Rajan was a part of R…Rajkumar, which starred Sonu Sood. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram, @SurendraRajan/Facebook) Surendra Rajan was a part of R…Rajkumar, which starred Sonu Sood. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram, @SurendraRajan/Facebook)

After helping over 30,000 migrants to reach their homes, Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of Munna Bhai MBBS actor Surendra Rajan, who has been stranded in Mumbai ever since the lockdown was implemented across the country.

As per a report in Navbharat Times, Rajan stated that he has run out of most of his money and cannot afford to pay rent to his landlord. When Sood came to know about Rajan’s plight, he offered his assurance saying he would send the actor back to his hometown.

“Sonu Sood’s work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within. He is doing extraordinary work and people like Sonu Sood are rare,” the actor said talking about his R…Rajkumar co-star.

Earlier, Sonu Sood, who has been lauded for his humanitarian work, spoke about how he relates to the migrants.

“I can relate to them (migrants). When I came to Mumbai, I came on a train and had no reservation. When I was doing my engineering in Nagpur, I used to travel on buses and trains without reservation. When I saw those migrants walking on the roads, with their kids, elders, those were the most disturbing visuals of my life. I decided I am not going to sit at home and crib about it. My mom used to teach kids free of cost, my dad used to organise langars outside his shop. I was raised with those values in Punjab. My mother used to say that ‘if you can’t help anyone then don’t consider yourself successful’. My background, the values my parents imbibed in me are the reason I am doing this,” Sonu Sood told The Indian Express in a recent interview.

