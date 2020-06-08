scorecardresearch
Monday, June 08, 2020
Sonu Sood news on June 8: Bollywood actor meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Want to know more about Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's efforts to help migrant workers? You are at the right place.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2020 10:58:05 am
sonu sood on migrant workers Sonu Sood recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping stranded migrant workers across the nation reach their home states. After sending 177 migrant workers stuck in Kerala to Orissa, the actor funded another charter flight to fly over 170 migrant workers to Dehradun in Uttrakhand from Mumbai.

Talking about the same, the actor in a statement said, “As another charter flight takes flight today, our efforts to help migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country have only grown stronger. Most of them have never had the opportunity to experience air travel, and the smiles on their faces bring me a lot of joy as they take this AirAsia India flight to reach home to their families and friends.”

Recently his efforts were questioned by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who alleged that the actor was working at the behest of BJP. However, on Sunday, Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree. The actor is said to have apprised the CM of his work.

Soon after the meeting, Raut tweeted, “Sonu Sood finally seems to have located the address of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.”

The attempt to give Sonu Sood’s work a political angle has been condemned by many of his fans on social media. However, none of this has affected the actor’s efforts to help migrant workers.

10:58 (IST)08 Jun 2020
Sonu Sood on fake requests

"Would request people to send requests only which are genuine. Have observed people tweet and later delete their requests which proves their are many fakes. This hampers our operation and will affect the real needy. So kindly think about the ones who need us," the actor tweeted.

10:29 (IST)08 Jun 2020
Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray

In a tweet, Aaditya Thackeray mentioned, "This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together." In response to the tweet, Sonu Sood wrote, "Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families."

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sonu Sood had said that he empathized with the migrants after seeing visuals of them walking on foot to their homes, adding that being a Punjabi and given the way he was raised by his parents, he could not just sit and do nothing.

“When I saw those migrants walking on the roads, with their kids, elders, those were the most disturbing visuals of my life. I decided I am not going to sit at home and crib about it. My mom used to teach kids free of cost, my dad used to organise langars outside his shop. I was raised with those values in Punjab. My mother used to says that ‘if you can’t help anyone then don’t consider yourself successful’," the actor said.

