Sonu Sood news on June 8: Bollywood actor meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping stranded migrant workers across the nation reach their home states. After sending 177 migrant workers stuck in Kerala to Orissa, the actor funded another charter flight to fly over 170 migrant workers to Dehradun in Uttrakhand from Mumbai.
Talking about the same, the actor in a statement said, “As another charter flight takes flight today, our efforts to help migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country have only grown stronger. Most of them have never had the opportunity to experience air travel, and the smiles on their faces bring me a lot of joy as they take this AirAsia India flight to reach home to their families and friends.”
Recently his efforts were questioned by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who alleged that the actor was working at the behest of BJP. However, on Sunday, Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree. The actor is said to have apprised the CM of his work.
Soon after the meeting, Raut tweeted, “Sonu Sood finally seems to have located the address of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.”
The attempt to give Sonu Sood’s work a political angle has been condemned by many of his fans on social media. However, none of this has affected the actor’s efforts to help migrant workers.
"Would request people to send requests only which are genuine. Have observed people tweet and later delete their requests which proves their are many fakes. This hampers our operation and will affect the real needy. So kindly think about the ones who need us," the actor tweeted.
In a tweet, Aaditya Thackeray mentioned, "This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together." In response to the tweet, Sonu Sood wrote, "Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families."