Sonu Sood news on June 8: Bollywood actor meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Sonu Sood recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram) Sonu Sood recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping stranded migrant workers across the nation reach their home states. After sending 177 migrant workers stuck in Kerala to Orissa, the actor funded another charter flight to fly over 170 migrant workers to Dehradun in Uttrakhand from Mumbai.

Talking about the same, the actor in a statement said, “As another charter flight takes flight today, our efforts to help migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country have only grown stronger. Most of them have never had the opportunity to experience air travel, and the smiles on their faces bring me a lot of joy as they take this AirAsia India flight to reach home to their families and friends.”

Recently his efforts were questioned by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who alleged that the actor was working at the behest of BJP. However, on Sunday, Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree. The actor is said to have apprised the CM of his work.

Soon after the meeting, Raut tweeted, “Sonu Sood finally seems to have located the address of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.”

The attempt to give Sonu Sood’s work a political angle has been condemned by many of his fans on social media. However, none of this has affected the actor’s efforts to help migrant workers.