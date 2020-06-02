Sonu Sood news on June 2

Sonu Sood has also sent over a thousand migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar via the railways. Sonu Sood has also sent over a thousand migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar via the railways.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been receiving praise for his tireless efforts to help the most vulnerable in times of the COVID-19 crisis. The actor has not only helped migrants reach their homes safely, but has also provided his Mumbai hotel as accommodation for frontline workers.

Apart from this, the actor recently helped 177 migrant workers stuck in Kerala to reach their hometowns. After taking the necessary precautions and permissions, Sonu arranged aircrafts for the workers which flew them from Kochi to Bhubaneswar.

Sonu Sood has also sent over a thousand migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar via the railways.

For his work, Sonu has received the admiration and support of his peers. Not too long ago, Shilpa Shetty shared a post in which she showered praise on the actor for his relentless hard work to reunite the migrants with their families. Sharing a picture of Sonu, she wrote, “Extremely proud of you, @sonu_sood‬ Selfless efforts must be applauded ‪#leadbyexample #gratitude #hero #help.”