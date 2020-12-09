Sonu Sood mortgages property to raise money for the needy

Sonu Sood has mortgaged his property in Mumbai. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of stranded migrant workers get back home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, has now mortgaged his properties in Mumbai to raise Rs 10 crore to help the underprivileged, migrant workers and patients who suffer from serious diseases.

A source close to the actor told indianexpress.com that Sood has mortgaged two shops and six flats located in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

The source added, “Sonu Sood has always believed in helping the needy and the cause is very close to his heart. He wanted to do more for people who have been affected the most by the pandemic. Sonu has also started helping patients who are suffering from serious diseases and need help for treatment.”

Sonu Sood’s humanitarian efforts and experiences during the coronavirus crisis have been documented in his autobiography, I Am No Messiah, which releases on December 15.

