Sonu Sood offers accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers

Sonu Sood recently launched Pravasi Rojgar app to help migrant workers find jobs in various fields. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Actor Sonu Sood continues to help migrant workers. After helping thousands to reach their home states during the lockdown, Sood promises to offer accommodation too. On Monday, the actor shared on Instagram that 20,000 migrant workers, who have secured jobs in Noida, will now be offered accommodation with the help of Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC).

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sood wrote, “I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause 😇 @pravasirojgar”

Earlier this month, Sonu Sood revealed the number of ‘HELP messages’ he receives daily.

In a tweet, he mentioned, “1137 mails. 19000 FB messages. 4812 Insta messages. 6741 twitter messages. Today’s HELP messages. On average, these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message.”

On the work front, Sonu Sood will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj.

