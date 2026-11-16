Sonu Sood meets Josh actor Sharad Kapoor after his appeal for work, watch video

Actor Sharad Kapoor recently made headlines after a video showing him parting ways with his four dogs due to health issues went viral on social media. He later made an emotional appeal to his Bollywood colleagues for work in the film industry. On Monday, actor Sonu Sood met Sharad in Mumbai.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sonu was seen sitting with Sharad and having a conversation. After their meeting, the two actors exchanged a warm hug before Sonu escorted Sharad back to his building. The Josh actor was seen using a walking frame for support.

Sharad Kapoor’s financial situation

Sharad Kapoor made headlines after HW Foundation shared a video of the veteran actor at his residence in Khar West, Mumbai. In the clip, Sharad was seen lying on a mattress with his four dogs. The house appeared to be in poor condition, with animal waste and filth around him. The video sparked concern about the actor’s well-being. However, Sharad’s friend Hema Singh later criticised HW Foundation, accusing it of turning a rescue operation into social media content.

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“He is not well. He has got his own house–a 3 BHK in a posh area. Because he is not well, the house was in a bad condition with filth everywhere,” said Hema.

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Hema shared another video of Sharad making an appeal to the film industry for work. “When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn’t feel like working or meeting anybody,” the actor said in the clip. He was possibly hinting at the sexual harassment case registered against him in 2024, for allegedly groping a 32-year-old actor-producer.

“But now, I’ve decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it,” he added, accepting that he has been bedridden for the last 2-3 years. “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I’m a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes,” the actor concluded.

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‘I am looking for good work’

After Sharad Kapoor’s videos went viral on social media, actor Jaya Bhattacharya visited him and shared another clip of the actor on her Instagram handle, in which he appealed to the industry for work. “I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again.”

Sharing an update about his health, Sharad said that he injured his leg while playing football in Barcelona. “I went to play football in Barcelona like an idiot. Looking at all great players, I thought I too was Messi, and that attitude injured my leg. Another player’s leg just touched me when I knew the injury had been done,” he recalled, adding, “I can work from January. If I will get an opportunity, I will be so happy.”