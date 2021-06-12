scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Sonu Sood launches coaching scholarships for IAS aspirants

Sonu Sood and New Delhi-based youth organisation DIYA Delhi has launched an initiative to provide coaching scholarships for IAS aspirants.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 12, 2021 8:53:16 pm
Sonu SoodSonu Sood is doing his bit amid the pandemic. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood continues his philanthropic efforts even amid the pandemic. Sonu and New Delhi-based youth organisation DIYA Delhi has launched an initiative to provide coaching scholarships for IAS aspirants.

The actor shared the news on his Twitter handle. Sharing a photo, he wrote, “Karni hai IAS ki tayyari ✍️ Hum lenge aapki zimmedari 🙏🏻 Thrilled to announce the launch of ‘SAMBHAVAM’. A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative. Details on http://soodcharityfoundation.org.&#8221;

When the coronavirus pandemic hit India last year, and the government announced a nationwide lockdown, Sonu Sood helped migrants working in big cities reach their villages and towns. The actor even mortgaged his property in Mumbai to raise money to help the needy. This year too, he has been doing his bit by helping Covid-19 patients amid the second wave of coronavirus.

