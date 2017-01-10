Sonu Sood says Indian actors are better accepted on foreign shores now

Sonu Sood was last film was his home production Tutak Tutak Tutiya starring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia. He will be seen with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. Sonu Sood was last film was his home production Tutak Tutak Tutiya starring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia. He will be seen with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga.

Actor Sonu Sood, who is awaiting the release of his Sino-Indian film Kung Fu Yoga, feels Indian talent is “well accepted” now on foreign shores, and says it has opened many avenues for actors hoping to make it big in the west.

“Indian actors are very well accepted on the foreign shores now…Many doors have opened. They have been given great roles. I am sure this new development will give many avenues to the actors. It is a great positive sign,” Sonu told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Also read | Kung Fu Yoga trailer: Not Sonu Sood or Jackie Chan, lion is the real show-stealer, watch video

Many see Hollywood as a threat to Bollywood in the Indian market. But Sonu says it is not fair to compare the two.

He said: “They have the liberty to make big films with huge scale with the kind of budgets they have, the kind of reach they have, the kind of audience they have. We are also delivering great stories in whatever resources we have. So, we can’t compare.”

Sonu Sood has been a part of Bollywood films like Happy New Year, Dabangg, Gabbar Is Back and Shootout At Wadala. Sonu Sood has been a part of Bollywood films like Happy New Year, Dabangg, Gabbar Is Back and Shootout At Wadala.

The actor, who has featured in films like Salman Khan’s Dabangg and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Happy New Year, added that “we should be really proud of what cinema we make”.

Sonu started out as a model before venturing into showbiz in 1999, and has featured in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. He has also established his production house Shakti Sagar Productions in memory of his father.

Also read | Sonu Sood-starrer Xuanzang China’s official entry to Oscars

On the film front, Sonu will soon be seen in Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan, and is also excited about Chinese film Xuanzang – China’s official pick for the 89th Academy Awards.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App