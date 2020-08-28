Sonu Sood offers help to students who need to travel for JEE, NEET

Sonu Sood said that he will help the students who might face difficulty in reaching their exam centres. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been quite vocal in his support for the postponement of NEET and JEE exams, recently took to social media to offer help to students who might face difficulty in reaching their exam centres.

Sonu shared a tweet with the caption, “In case JEE, NEET doesn’t get postponed.” The message in the tweet read, “Students appearing for #NEET #JEE 2020 I am standing by you. If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centres. No one should miss their exam because of resources.”

He had earlier posted on Twitter, “Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources”

Sonu Sood has been quite vocal about the fact that given the pandemic situation, the JEE and NEET exams must be postponed for a few months. “It’s my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students,” he had earlier tweeted.

