Sonu Sood is praying for safety of Indian students and families in Ukraine: ‘Urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation’

Sonu Sood on Thursday requested the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to find an “alternate route” to evacuate Indian students and families in the eastern European country.

Sood wrote on Twitter, “There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine.”

Shark Tank India host Rannvijay Singha, meanwhile, tweeted emergency helpline numbers set up by the government to help Indian nationals in Ukraine. He also posted a viral video and wrote, “Just saw this video on twitter.. don’t know if it’s real or from right now.. apparently it’s #russiantroops .. but this video is crazy.. looks like a movie scene. #prayforhumanity #PRAYFORWORLDPEACE #RussiaUkraineConflict #RussiaUkraineCrisis.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early on Thursday. He also warned other countries against interfering with Russian action and said that it would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Later in the day, Ambassador of India to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy urged Indian nationals residing in Ukraine to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude.