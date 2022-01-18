‘Made me install electricity meter too’: Sonu Sood responds after unexpected request on Twitter

Actor Sonu Sood received quite an unexpected request by a Twitter user name Priya Dubey, who requested him to help with installation of a new electric meter at her residence. She complained that she is getting inflated electricity bill due to a faulty meter. As expected, the actor delivered, and responded with an interesting tweet.

Never imagined one day i will have to install an electricity meter.😂 https://t.co/5nI5O7NIbs — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 17, 2022

Sood wrote, “Never imagined one day I will have to install an electricity meter.” He later updated on Twitter, saying that he has fulfilled the request, and posted a screenshot of his chat and wrote, “Today, you got me to install an electricity meter.”

I like to inform you that my meter problem is solved new meter is installed special thanks to msedcl officets for my help. pic.twitter.com/nlIjEMYNKS — priya dubey (@Pd837687Dubey) January 17, 2022

Priya also shared a picture of her newly installed electric meter to confirm that Sonu Sood had indeed helped her out.

Following this incident, many others also shared pictures of their newly installed electric meters and thanked the actor for helping them in the matter.

I was busy on Twitter .. forgot to pay my electricity meter bills .. Thank you sonu

I got back my meter 😍😁 pic.twitter.com/RVibh3ZhsE — NewIndia Files🇮🇳 (@NeetFiles) January 17, 2022

Sonu Sood has been volunteering and helping people in need ever since the pandemic began in 2020. During the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, he took up the initiative to make sure that migrant workers reached their hometowns as India closed down to control the spread of the virus. He has also extended help to those in need of financial and medical help, even helping daily-wage workers find jobs in their hometowns.

While Sonu has been busy with social work, he has said he will not join active politics. His sister Malvika Sood, however, is all set to fight the upcoming assembly elections from Moga after joining the Congress. The actor recently announced that he would step down as State Icon of Punjab, and tweeted, “Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too. I’ve voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab. This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections. I wish them luck for future endeavours.”

On the film front, Sonu Sood is looking forward to the release of his production venture Fateh, which was announced late last year. Sonu plays the lead role in the feature, and his character aids people in fighting cyber frauds. The actor also has the historical drama Prithviraj in his kitty, where he will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. The release date of the YRF movie is yet to be announced.