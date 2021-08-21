Sonu Sood on Indians left homeless in Afghanistan: ‘They need us, it’s now or never’

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood on Saturday posted about the Afghanistan crisis. Showing his solidarity, the Dabangg actor also pointed out how Indians, who have been left homeless in the war-torn city need support like never before.

Taking to Twitter, Sonu wrote about the need for jobs and a good living for the many distressed families. “The world should show the solidarity to Afghanistan by giving jobs and a good living to every Afghan family that became homeless,” he tweeted.

Also all the Indians who lived in Afghanistan all thier life and now are homeless, they need us.

It’s Now or Never.

Jai Hind https://t.co/tL9bhZQIJn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 21, 2021

The Bollywood star also showed concern over those Indians who have been in Afghanistan for many years now. Sharing that they need help, he further wrote, “Also all the Indians who lived in Afghanistan all thier life and now are homeless, they need us. It’s Now or Never. Jai Hind.”

Sonu Sood’s fans supported his appeal and called him a ‘super hero’. One of his followers even hailed him for always caring about his countrymen in every situation.

As readers would know, the Happy New Year actor had been at the forefront helping migrant workers reach home after the nationwide lockdown was announced last year in March. Since then, he has been actively involved in the process, be it aiding medicines and surgeries to even providing mobile phones for poor students, winning many hearts on the way.

Last week, the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital Kabul completing their takeover of the country. Bollywood and TV celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Swara Bhasker, Kangana Ranaut, Armaan Malik among others since then have expressed their solidarity with the war-torn country and its people on social media.