Sonu Sood honoured with Doctorate Degree of Taekwondo

Actor Sonu Sood has been honoured with the Doctorate Degree of Taekwondo. The 45-year-old actor actor, who is known for leading a healthy lifestyle over the years, was felicitated with honour for his outstanding contribution and support towards taekwondo.

He was honoured in the presence of Prabhat Sharma, secretary general of Taekwondo Federation of India at the opening ceremony of 107 International Kyorugi Referee Seminar/121st International Kyorugi Referee Refresher Course and 40th International Poomsae Referee Seminar.

“It feels good to see everybody so fit out here, all thanks to the event organisers who have managed to get the taekwondo experts all over the country on the same platform and created the Taekwondo Federation,” Sonu said in a statement.

“It’s great to know that people across all age groups are interested in taekwondo sport and they want to create awareness regarding the same and inspire others. Felicitating these experts would certainly inspire them and others to take up the sport as also a fitness initiative. I really hope such good fitness initiatives inspire the people and help us make a healthy India,” he added.

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, alongside Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

