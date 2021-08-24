Sonu Sood’s hilarious replies to fans who asked for Rs 1 cr, a film role: ‘You could’ve asked for a little more money’

Sonu Sood might be at the forefront in helping people during the challenging times, but the actor knows how to keep the humour intact too. Sonu on Monday replied to two such fans who tried to get some attention. The Bollywood star time and again engages with followers and well wishers via social media, but these truly left even Sonu laughing.

Sonu Sood had on Sunday wished everyone on Raksha Bandhan. In his tweet he urged people to help the needy to mark the festival. A user tweeted him, “Sir please give me Rs 1 crore” to which Sonu replied, “Just Rs 1 crore? You could’ve asked for a little more money.”

Another fan asked him for a role in a Bollywood film. He tweeted, “Will you give me a role in your next film?” In his reply, Sony said, “Kisi ki madad karne se bada koi role nahin. Woh role kar le, tere se bada hero koi nahin (There is no role bigger than helping someone. If you play that role, there is no bigger hero than you).”

Sonu not only gets requests for help on a daily basis, but also juggles tweets and trolls on social media, which the B-town star fields with patience and humour. Infact, his hilarious replies provokes many to ask for personal help like getting a girl’s attention to dealing with exams and studies.

Sonu recently featured in a song video along with Nidhhi Agerwal. The single titled “Saath Kya Nibhaoge” is a rehashed version of Altaf Raja’s popular 90s track “Tum To Thehre Pardesi” and directed by filmmaker and good friend Farah Khan.