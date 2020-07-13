Sonu Sood offers help to families of 400 migrants workers

Sonu Sood’s latest move is a part of his #GharBhejo initiative with Neeti Goel. Sonu Sood’s latest move is a part of his #GharBhejo initiative with Neeti Goel.

Actor Sonu Sood has extended support to nearly 400 families of migrant workers who died or got injured while travelling to their home states during the lockdown. His latest move is a part of his #GharBhejo initiative with Neeti Goel. Sonu has collected bank details of several migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand who lost their lives.

“I’ve decided to help families of the deceased or injured migrants for them to have a secure future. I feel it’s my personal responsibility to support them,” Sonu told Time of India.

In the past few months, Sonu Sood has helped thousands of daily wage workers return to their home states. Apart from arranging buses and trains for their travel, he also provided financial support to the unemployed migrants.

