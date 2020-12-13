Sonu Sood gifts e-rickshaws to the underprivileged

The initiative is called 'Khud Kamaao Ghar Chalaao.' (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Sonu Sood is continuing his humanitarian efforts amid the Covid-19 crisis. In his latest initiative, the actor has gifted e-rickshaws to those who lost their source of income due to the pandemic and the lockdown that disrupted the global economy. The initiative is called ‘Khud Kamaao Ghar Chalaao.’

In a recently released statement, Sonu shared, “I have received a lot of love from people over the past few months. And that has motivated me to continue being there for them. So, I have launched the ‘Khud kamaao ghar chalaao’ initiative. I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I’m sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient.”

Sonu Sood first grabbed headlines when he helped migrants working in big cities get home to their villages and towns after the government ordered a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus. He provided transport and succour to them.

Recently, Sonu mortgaged his own property in Mumbai to raise Rs 10 crore to help the needy.

