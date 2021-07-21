Sonu Sood gets emotional on his mother’s birth anniversary: ‘Vacuum has been created in my life without you’

Actor Sonu Sood penned an emotional note for his mother Saroj Sood on her birth anniversary. He shared how the void created by his mother’s death will always be there but he will always be thankful to her for the life lessons she taught him.

Sood posted a few black-and-white pictures of his mother from her younger days on Instagram. Along with them, he wrote, “Happy birthday Maa❤️ I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me. I promise to give my best always & make you proud.”

The actor, who has been winning hearts with his philanthropic work amid the pandemic, added that no words can express how much he misses his mother. “These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vaccum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again. Stay happy where ever you are and keep guiding me always. Love u maa❤️” Sood shared.

Last year, a road was dedicated in the name of Simmba actor’s late mother in his hometown Moga, where the family spent their early days. Sharing a photo of the board bearing his mother’s name, Sood wrote on Instagram, “A visual that I dreamt of all my life. Today a road in my home town Moga has been named after my mom: Prof Saroj Sood Road. The same road by which she traveled all her life. From home to college and then back home. This will always be the most important chapter of my life.”

Sonu Sood has been helping people in their battle against the coronavirus. From helping migrants reach their homes safely to arranging hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients, he has been at the forefront throughout the pandemic. On being asked how he does it, the actor said, “When people ask me how I do it, I tell them that I never think twice about calling someone I know, or someone I don’t know, in order to save a life.”