Sonu Sood offers free accommodation to those stranded in Dubai, Preity Zinta recounts ‘stressful trip’ back to Mumbai: ‘Been a rough couple of weeks’
Sonu Sood has extended his help to those who are stuck in Dubai amid the ongoing Israel-Iran-US war.
The ongoing Israel-Iran-US war has left many stranded in the UAE and many Bollywood celebrities, who are either stuck in Dubai or have managed to get out of the country, have been sharing their experiences on social media. Preity Zinta also took to Instagram to talk about the “stressful trip” that she had to take amid the ongoing tension before she could safely reach Mumbai.
Preity shared photos from her Holi celebration on social media and wrote in the caption, “So grateful to be back home in Mumbai after a very stressful trip from across the world. Even more grateful to be safe & to be able to celebrate Holi ❤️ It’s been a rough couple of weeks for people around the world and my heart and prayers 🙏 are for all those people that are suffering and away from their families and in need of security, food, love and warmth. I pray to God to look after all of you.”
Sonu Sood, who is known to volunteer amid crisis-like situations also took to his social meda handles to offer help to those who are stranded in Dubai. He also extended his help to people of all nationalities who might be facing a crisis in reaching their home country. He shared on Instagram, “Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure that you get free of cost accommodation. So whosoever, who is an Indian or of any other nationality are stuck in Dubai, please DM me on Instagram or DM on Dugasta Properties, we will make sure that you get a free of cost stay till you reach your country. Jai Hind. God bless you all.”
Previously, actor Lara Dutta shared a video on Instagram with tears in her eyes as she said that amid the “loud booms”, the situation was starting to feel scary in Dubai. “I can’t lie… It’s been stressful for the past few days. It’s been scary. There are jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms.”
She shared that while she lives in a safe neighbourood, “the windows have been shaking, the doors rattling, and it can feel unnerving. But I haven’t felt unsafe even once. The UAE government has done an incredible job. We feel really looked after, wanted, and protected, regardless of our nationality or where we’re from. We feel like we count and we matter. The UAE government is making sure that they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe.”
Previously, Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan, Yo Yo Honey Singh have shared that they are safe in Dubai. Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta have managed to reach India safely.
