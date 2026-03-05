Sonu Sood offers free accommodation to those stranded in Dubai, Preity Zinta recounts ‘stressful trip’ back to Mumbai: ‘Been a rough couple of weeks’

The ongoing Israel-Iran-US war has left many stranded in the UAE and many Bollywood celebrities, who are either stuck in Dubai or have managed to get out of the country, have been sharing their experiences on social media. Preity Zinta also took to Instagram to talk about the “stressful trip” that she had to take amid the ongoing tension before she could safely reach Mumbai.

Preity shared photos from her Holi celebration on social media and wrote in the caption, “So grateful to be back home in Mumbai after a very stressful trip from across the world. Even more grateful to be safe & to be able to celebrate Holi ❤️ It’s been a rough couple of weeks for people around the world and my heart and prayers 🙏 are for all those people that are suffering and away from their families and in need of security, food, love and warmth. I pray to God to look after all of you.”