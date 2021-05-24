Sonu Sood says he ‘feels helpless’ as he loses patients to Covid-19

Sonu Sood tweeted to inform his fans that he feels heartbroken for not being able to save lives of a few Covid-19 patients. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

It is not wrong to say that Sonu Sood has become a messiah for people in need who are battling Covid-19. The actor has been constantly helping people during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not as easy as it seems. On Sunday evening, Sonu Sood wrote that he is heartbroken as he lost a few of the patients to Covid-19.

“Losing a patient you have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own,” Sood wrote adding, “It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families you were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless,” he concluded.

Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own. It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless.💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 23, 2021

Soon, his fans dropped several comments to cheer up the actor. “Service to humanity is service to God. Let the love and light of the Kingdom radiate through you until all who look upon you shall be illumined by its reflection. Be as stars, brilliant and sparkling in the loftiness of their heavenly station. Real hero,” wrote @Shumaira143 on Twitter.

“You are trying to save life is a big task. You were very kind to be feel help less rather taking in easy way!.. A true leader will always feel responsible! My condolence to the families who lost their loved ones and my best wishes for your work!” @iamnaseerahmed tweeted.

Another Twitter user, @RitaDubey14, motivated Sonu Sood for keep doing the good work as India needs people like him. “It is heart breaking but don’t feel bad, you tried your best and rest is in his hands. Please just wanted to request you that take care of yourself and family too, because very few are like you and India needs you during this very unprecedented time! Thanks for everything,” she wrote.

Since last year, Sonu Sood has been helping people in need and those who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, he has been helping people to find hospital beds, medicines and medical oxygen. Earlier this month, the actor brought oxygen plants from France and will be setting them across India.

“We are bringing in oxygen plants for the people in need. We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19,” Sonu Sood said in a new statement.

On Monday, he announced via Twitter that that the first set of oxygen plants funded by him “will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh in the month of June.” He also informed that the plants would be soon be set in other needy states.