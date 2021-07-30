Sonu Sood, Farah Khan recreate Altaf Raja’s 90s hit Saath Kya Nibhaoge, watch teaser

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Friday gave a special birthday gift to good friend and actor Sonu Sood by officially announcing their latest collaboration – soon-to-release music video titled “Saath Kya Nibhaoge.” Actor-philanthropist Sonu turned 48 today.

Taking to her social media handles, Farah released a clip that shows the names of all the people associated with the project, including music composer Tony Kakkar, actor Nidhhi Agerwal and produce Anshul Garg. Farah herself has directed the video. Going by the name, “Saath Kya Nibhaoge” is a recreated version of “Tum To Thehre Pardesi” and the presence of its original artiste – Altaf Raja in the team proves that.

Speaking about being part of the song, Nidhhi told IANS: “I had a great time shooting for the song with Farah Ma’am and Sonu Sir. It is always a dream for any actor to be choreographed by Farah Khan but I was in for a double treat since she was directing it as well.”

“Tum To Thehre Pardesi” first released in 1994 and went on to acquire a huge fan following over the years. Farah and Sonu shot for the special music video in Chandigarh, Punjab recently. They two even shared photos from the location leaving audience excited about them reuniting.

Farah Khan and Sonu Sood have had a close association for a long time. The two have worked together in Happy New Year (2014) too.