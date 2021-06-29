Sonu Sood’s fan walks from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him, actor says ‘don’t risk your lives by doing this’

Sonu Sood took to Instagram to write about his fan who came walking all the way from his hometown in Hyderabad to meet the actor at his Mumbai residence. Sonu pleaded with everyone to not risk their lives to prove their adulation for him.

Sonu shared a click with the fan, Raghu on his Instagram stories. He is seen holding a banner which loosely translates into – “Sonu Sood my journey, my win. Walkathon – Hyderabad to Mumbai.” Presumably, Ragu walked from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet the actor.

Advertisement

Sharing the click, Sonu wrote in the text, “Raghu, walked all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai and reached home at 11 pm. He’s the third person who’s come walking. I have no words to express my gratitude towards everyone for all the love.. but want to request you all not to risk your lives by doing this.” The two are all masked up in the photo.

Sonu Sood has become a national hero ever since he began the social work to help migrant workers reach their hometowns during the complete lockdown last year. Apart from organising buses and trains for the labourers, he also helped several stranded Indian students fly back to their families.

When the second wave of the coronavirus hit this April, Sonu was again at the forefront as he arranged hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other medical services for the patients across the country.