Fan gets Sonu Sood’s face and name tattooed on his arm, here’s how the actor reacted

Sonu Sood has garnered a large fan following in the last few months as he helped many migrants reach their homes safely during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The actor recently graced the set of Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer and met one of his fans, Shubham, who gave him a big surprise. The fan got Sonu’s face and name tattooed on his arm.

In a video being circulated on social media, Sonu says that Shubham has been extremely helpful during the migrant workers crisis as he regularly informed Sonu of the on-ground situation.

In the video, Sonu Sood introduces Shubham and requests his fans not to do these gestures. He also tells Shubham to never repeat such a gesture again. However, Shubham is happy to be with his idol, and this comes across because of the smile on his face.

Sonu will soon be seen on the Independence Day special episode of the dance reality show India’ Best Dancer that is judged by Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terrence Lewis. The actor was recently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show as well.

