Sonu Sood’s fan cycles 1200km to meet his idol, watch video

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s fan following has grown manifold due to his philanthropic work during the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, one of his fans cycled 1200 km to meet him in Mumbai and expressed his love for him.

A video of Sood meeting his fan went viral on social media. In the video, the fan offers a flower garland to the Simmba actor and showers flowers at his feet as a token of respect. In response, Sood makes the man wear the garland. He also asks him about his whereabouts.

This is not the first time that a fan has expressed his adulation for Sood. Earlier, one of his fans walked from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him. Another got his face and name tattooed on his arm.

Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of the country’s battle against Covid-19. Last year, he helped migrant workers reach their hometowns during the first lockdown. Apart from organising buses and trains for the migrant workers, he also helped several stranded Indian students fly back to their families. When the second wave of the coronavirus hit this April, Sood arranged hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other medical services for patients across the country.

In a recent chat with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, the actor shared how his philanthropic work gives him immense happiness. He said, “The happiness I have achieved is much more than 19 years of a career as an actor. When the whole journey started with migrants one-and-a-half years ago, I didn’t know I would connect with so many lives. My mother used to say: Whoever stands by you during your hour of need is a big person. I could relate to that. I lost my parents but I wish they were around to see what I am doing now. They are some kind of a guiding force.”