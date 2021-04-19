Sonu Sood expresses regret over inability to help people amid second Covid wave: ‘We have failed’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been a hero for the underprivileged and working-class ever since the coronavirus outbreak last year. But even the biggest heroes are struggling amid the second wave of Covid-19. As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Sood is struggling to arrange hospital beds and medicines.

The actor tweeted on Monday that not only he and his team but even the healthcare system has failed people. “Request for beds: 570. I could arrange just: 112. Requests for Remdesivir: 1477. I could arrange just: 18. Yes, we have failed. So is our health care system,” wrote a disheartened Sood.

So is our health care system.🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 19, 2021

Sood also shared the tweet on his Instagram page, writing, “Someone, somewhere needs you.” In the comments section of the post, the actor’s fans and admirers tried to cheer him up, as they showered praise on his efforts.

Sonu Sood had tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The actor shared his diagnosis on Twitter, “This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid-19. As a part of precaution, I’ve already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems, remember that I’m always there for you.”

India reported 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,50,61,919. Several online users, including celebrities, have opened up about the deteriorating health infrastructure with people failing to secure hospital beds, medicines and oxygen cylinders.