Sonu Sood contributes 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra police

Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh thanked Sonu Sood for his gesture. (Photo: Anil Deshmukh/Twitter) Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh thanked Sonu Sood for his gesture. (Photo: Anil Deshmukh/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has given 25,000 face shields for police personnel in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.

Deshmukh thanked the actor for his gesture.

“I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel,” Anil Deshmukh tweeted.

Truly honoured by your kind words Sir! My police brothers & sisters are our real heroes & this is the least that I can do for the commendable work which they have been doing. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #OurRealHeroes @DGPMaharashtra https://t.co/n9nTrxaQ0c — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 16, 2020

The minister also shared a picture of the two on the micro-blogging site.

