Friday, July 17, 2020
COVID19

Sonu Sood contributes 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra police

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood said police personnel are "our real heroes".

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: July 17, 2020 4:36:24 pm
Sonu sood news Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh thanked Sonu Sood for his gesture. (Photo: Anil Deshmukh/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has given 25,000 face shields for police personnel in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.

Deshmukh thanked the actor for his gesture.

“I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel,” Anil Deshmukh tweeted.

The minister also shared a picture of the two on the micro-blogging site.

