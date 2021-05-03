Sonu Sood calls out China for blocking oxygen consignments to India as lives are being lost, Chinese Ambassador assures ‘smooth functioning’

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong has assured actor Sonu Sood of “smooth functioning of export channel of materials to India”. Weidong’s reply came after Sonu Sood called out China for blocking consignments of oxygen concentrators being transported to India.

Both Sonu and Weidong had a conversation over a series of tweets. Sonu took to Twitter on May 1 and wrote, “We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It’s sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute. I request @China_Amb_India @MFA_China to help us get our consignments cleared so we can save lives.”

We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It's sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute. I request @China_Amb_India @MFA_China to help us get our consignments cleared so we can save lives🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 1, 2021

In his reply, Weidong wrote back to Sonu, “@SonuSood Noted your twitter info. Mr. Sood. China will do its utmost to support India fighting Covid-19. To my knowledge,freight air routes from China to India are operating normally. The past two weeks have witnessed 61 freight flights from China to India in operation. We’ve provided convenience in customs clearance & transportation for India to transport medical supplies from cities in China. Will continue to ensure smooth functioning of export channel of materials to India. Pls let us know any problem you met (or email to chinaemb_in@mfa.gov.cn) so that we could try our best to help accordingly.”

Thanks for the promt response sir. I am in touch with your office to solve the problems. Appreciate your concern. Warm regards. https://t.co/lmjtEYzlXn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 1, 2021

Pls let us know any problem you met (or email to chinaemb_in@mfa.gov.cn) so that we could try our best to help accordingly. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) May 1, 2021

Sonu later thanked the Chinese authorities for their prompt response. “Thanks for the prompt response sir. I am in touch with your office to solve the problems. Appreciate your concern. Warm regards,” he tweeted.

Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of helping people arrange for a hospital bed or oxygen as the cases of Covid-19 surge across India. The Bollywood star has also been doing much ever since the spread of coronavirus pandemic last year, helping thousands of migrant workers reach their hometowns when the lockdown came into force in 2020.