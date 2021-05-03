scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Most read

Sonu Sood calls out China for blocking oxygen consignments to India as lives are being lost, Chinese Ambassador assures ‘smooth functioning’

Sonu Sood called out China for blocking consignments of oxygen concentrators being transported to India. Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong, in his reply, assured Sonu of smooth functioning of export channel of materials to India.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 3, 2021 10:20:04 am
sonu sood chinaSonu Sood and Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong had a conversation on Twitter. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong has assured actor Sonu Sood of “smooth functioning of export channel of materials to India”. Weidong’s reply came after Sonu Sood called out China for blocking consignments of oxygen concentrators being transported to India.

Both Sonu and Weidong had a conversation over a series of tweets. Sonu took to Twitter on May 1 and wrote, “We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It’s sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute. I request @China_Amb_India @MFA_China to help us get our consignments cleared so we can save lives.”

Also read |Sonu Sood requests government to make cremation services free of cost

In his reply, Weidong wrote back to Sonu, “@SonuSood Noted your twitter info. Mr. Sood. China will do its utmost to support India fighting Covid-19. To my knowledge,freight air routes from China to India are operating normally. The past two weeks have witnessed 61 freight flights from China to India in operation. We’ve provided convenience in customs clearance & transportation for India to transport medical supplies from cities in China. Will continue to ensure smooth functioning of export channel of materials to India. Pls let us know any problem you met (or email to chinaemb_in@mfa.gov.cn) so that we could try our best to help accordingly.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sonu later thanked the Chinese authorities for their prompt response. “Thanks for the prompt response sir. I am in touch with your office to solve the problems. Appreciate your concern. Warm regards,” he tweeted.

Also read |Sonu Sood expresses regret over inability to help people amid second Covid wave: ‘We have failed’

Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of helping people arrange for a hospital bed or oxygen as the cases of Covid-19 surge across India. The Bollywood star has also been doing much ever since the spread of coronavirus pandemic last year, helping thousands of migrant workers reach their hometowns when the lockdown came into force in 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Martin Scorsese on satyajit ray, martin scorsese, satyajit ray, satyajit ray movies, satyajit ray films, scorsese on satyajit ray, apu trilogy, pather panchali, Aparajito, World of Apu
Martin Scorsese’s tribute to Satyajit Ray: ‘The Apu trilogy took my breath away’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x