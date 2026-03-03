Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sonu Sood breaks silence after Rajpal Yadav rejects his public plea for help: ‘Didn’t say he needs work’
Sonu Sood was among the first celebrities to publicly speak in Rajpal Yadav's support. However, Sonu's comment did not go down well with Rajpal, who said that he does not need to keep asking for work.
Actor Rajpal Yadav was one of the biggest newsmakers in the month of February. After he surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a 2012 cheque-bounce case, many Bollywood actors and other personalities rallied behind him to show support. Actor Sonu Sood was among the first celebrities to publicly speak in Yadav’s support and even urged filmmakers to offer him work. However, Sonu’s comment did not go down well with Rajpal, who said that he does not need to keep asking for work.
Happy for Rajpal: Sonu Sood
Earlier, speaking to SCREEN, Rajpal had said, “Please get over the misconception that I need to keep asking for work. And there is no shame in asking for work. I live through my job, cinema is my passion, and I work in such a way that I get four times more work. I work even on vacations. Work doesn’t find me, it has lived with me for the last 11 years.”
In a recent interaction with HT City, Sonu responded to Rajpal’s stern remark and said, “Happy for him. I didn’t say he needs work. I said “Sign him and pay advances because he deserves it”.
What did Sonu tweet?
When Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail, Sonu had tweeted in the actor’s support. He wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”
Rajpal’s future work
Rajpal had held a press conference after he was granted bail in the cheque-bounce case. At the press conference, he claimed that he has work worth Rs 1200 crore lined up over the next seven years and also has 10 films in the pipeline. He said, “In the next 7 years, I have work of Rs 1200 crore for branding. I have 4 agreements with me. This does not include films. Some project is Rs 200 crore, some is Rs 2000 cr. Some of it is fees and some of it is shares in the projects. I have 10 films in line.”
Rajpal’s next film is Bhoot Bangla with Akshay Kumar. He also has the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline. Additionally, he will be seen in Haiwaan, which stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. He has also declared that he has two web series and two other films lined up.
