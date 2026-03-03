Sonu Sood breaks silence after Rajpal Yadav rejects his public plea for help: ‘Didn’t say he needs work’

Actor Rajpal Yadav was one of the biggest newsmakers in the month of February. After he surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a 2012 cheque-bounce case, many Bollywood actors and other personalities rallied behind him to show support. Actor Sonu Sood was among the first celebrities to publicly speak in Yadav’s support and even urged filmmakers to offer him work. However, Sonu’s comment did not go down well with Rajpal, who said that he does not need to keep asking for work.

Happy for Rajpal: Sonu Sood

Earlier, speaking to SCREEN, Rajpal had said, “Please get over the misconception that I need to keep asking for work. And there is no shame in asking for work. I live through my job, cinema is my passion, and I work in such a way that I get four times more work. I work even on vacations. Work doesn’t find me, it has lived with me for the last 11 years.”