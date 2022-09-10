scorecardresearch
Shaken Sonu Sood receives a portrait of himself made with blood, urges fans to donate blood instead. Watch video

Sonu Sood was presented with portrait of himself, made with blood. He urged his fans to donate blood instead of wasting it on such gestures.

Sonu Sood poses with his fan, and his own blood portrait.

Actor Sonu Sood was stunned after a fan presented him with a portrait made with blood. Sonu shared a video of his interaction with the fan on Twitter, and urged his admirers to avoid gestures such as this. Sonu has developed an ardent following after his numerous philanthropic efforts during the pandemic, which began with him arranging for stranded migrant workers to return home during the lockdown, and then escalated to him providing financial and medical aid to those in need.

To this day, scores of people line up outside his Mumbai apartment complex looking for help. Thousands send him requests for aid on social media. On Friday, the actor posted a video that showed him posing with the blood portrait that the fan had made of him. In the one-minute video, Sonu said in Hindi, “I am standing here today with Madhu Gurjar, he’s a very talented artist. He’s made a painting of me, but his only mistake is that he has made it with blood. He should’ve used only paint, not blood.”

The artist replied, “Sir, for you, I can give my life. You have helped so many poor people. Others think only of themselves, but you don’t. Another fan, standing off-camera, said, “Sir, you are no less than a God for us.” Sonu told the artist that he should’ve donated the blood instead of using it for a portrait. Another man, standing behind them, said, “Sir, but he has donated the blood to you.” Sonu signed off by asking his fans to support Madhu.

Later, he shared the video on Twitter, and urged his fans to donate blood and not waste it. He wrote in Hindi, “My brother, donate blood. Don’t waste it. Thank you.”

In an interview with indianexpress.com earlier this year, the actor admitted that he is no longer being offered villainous roles because of his real-life image as a ‘messiah’ of the masses. He said, “Nobody is offering me anything negative anymore. Even the parts that I did before the pandemic, it’s been changed. The whole script is being altered to put my part in good light. I think it’s a whole new inning for me and I pray it goes well.”

