On Sonu Sood’s birthday, how a reel hero became a real-life saviour for thousands

Sonu Sood became a superhero for many with all the help that he brought in just at right time in the pandemic. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Ask anyone about Sonu Sood in circa 2021 and ‘a Bollywood actor’ is not the first answer you will get. ‘Good Samaritan’, ‘Hero of the Pandemic’, ‘the Saviour’ are just a few titles that are used to introduce him these days. Instead of his airport looks, paparazzi often captures him surrounded by thankful people, some trying to touch his feet.

As India dealt with two devastating waves of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor was at the forefront of relief effort during the last year and a half– from helping migrants return to their homes amid lockdown to facilitating oxygen and hospital beds. His efforts have only multiplied since.

Here’s how Sonu Sood has come forward to help those in need.

Opened the doors of his hotel for health workers

Soon after the government announced the nationwide lockdown in March number of medical staff and doctors had to deal with the risk of contracting COVID-19. They not only worked for long hours, but had to face social stigma too as people were afraid of the contagion. Sonu Sood then opened the gates of his Juhu hotel in Mumbai to provide a place of stay for the health workers.

In an early interview with PTI, he said, “It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses, and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions. I am really happy to open the doors of my hotel to these real time heroes.”

Shakti Annadanam

Sonu’s next initiative was to feed the hungry. The lockdown led to job losses and food insecurity. Sonu then launched Shakti Annadanam in the name of his late father, Shakti Sagar Sood, with the objective of feeding at least 45,000 people every day in Mumbai.

Helping migrant labours

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor has lent a helping hand to thousands of migrant and daily wage workers. He, along with a team, ensured that migrants who got in touch with them returned home and were not forced to walk hundreds of miles.

Sonu also coordinated with state governments and migrants from all across India were reunited with their families through buses, trains, and in some instances, even air travel.

Employment opportunities

Sonu Sood created a platform named ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers in India.

Not only jobs but he supported workers with accommodation too.

Full scholarships for students

Sonu Sood’s next announcement was in the field of education. “Hindustan Badhega Tabhi, Jab Padhenge Sabhi! My mother Prof.Saroj Sood always believed that everyone deserves an equal chance to a healthy happy future. So launching full scholarships for students on her name Prof.Saroj Sood scholarships today for higher education. I believe, financial challenges should not stop any one from reaching their full potential. Send in your entries at scholarships@sonusood.me (in next 10 days) and we will reach out to you,” shared the actor.

Support IAS aspirants

On the occasion of his mother’s death anniversary, Sonu pledged to support IAS aspirants reach their goals through Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships.

Providing free e-rickshaws

Sonu made an effort to empower people to become self-reliant and provided free e-rickshaws that can be used to kickstart small businesses.

Free mobile phones to students

Sonu provided free mobile phones to students and said, “NO more LOCKDOWN on EDUCATION 🎓.”

Bringing students home

Sonu Sood also came in to help Indian students stuck in countries like Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Georgia, the Philippines, and Russia in Kyrgyzstan. He organised a charter flight for them.

Facilitated hospitals beds, medicines and oxygen

Sonu also initiated another drive to provide hospital beds, medicines, oxygen to all in need.

The oxygen Drive

The actor then started to provide oxygen concentrators at the doorsteps of the needy as India faced the devastating second wave of Covid-19.