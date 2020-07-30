Five films of Sonu Sood that you can watch online

On Sonu Sood’s 47th birthday, watch five of his most popular films online. On Sonu Sood’s 47th birthday, watch five of his most popular films online.

Sonu Sood, who made his debut as Bhagat Singh in 2002’s Shaheed-E-Azam, has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost two decades now. Over the years, he has worked in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

Here are five movies of Sonu Sood that you can watch online:

Simmba (ZEE5)

Sonu Sood played the antagonist Durva Ranade in this Rohit Shetty directorial. Sonu’s Durva was the perfect foil for Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

Happy New Year (Netflix)

In this film directed by Farah Khan, Sonu played the role of Jag. Despite sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan among others, the actor managed to hold his own in the comedy heist film.

Dabangg (Netflix)

In the first film of the Dabangg franchise, Sonu Sood played the formidable villain Chedi Singh. The movie by Abhinav Kashyap won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Sonu’s work in Dabangg was highly appreciated.

Jodhaa Akbar (Netflix)

In this Ashutosh Gowariker film, Sonu played the role of Jodhaa’s brother Sujamal. Sujamal’s character was central to the plot as his actions initiate the conflict of the film. Sonu shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan in Jodhaa Akbar.

Shaheed E Azam (Voot)

In his debut Hindi film, Sonu Sood played the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The 2002 movie did not find many takers.

