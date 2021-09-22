Sonu Sood, being investigated for tax evasion, says ‘lot of it is my remuneration’

After releasing a statement on social media about the alleged Rs 20 crore tax evasion, actor Sonu Sood seems ready to talk about his finances in a more open fashion. The actor has stated in a new interview that reports and rumours of this nature was bound to happen to him sooner or later because he was attempting to do something ‘different.’

Sood has been hailed by the country for his efforts to provide relief to the affected during peak pandemic. “I always believe that when you try to do something which is different, you are bound to face difficulties. In fact, many percentages of my endorsements’ fees, I ask them to donate to my foundation so it can be stronger. The total is not what someone has given to us, a lot of it is my remuneration,” he told Hindustan Times.

When asked about the donations that were collected (Rs 18.94 crore), and the fact that only a small percentage of it was put to actual use (Rs 1.9 crore), the actor said, “It was not lying unused; we use it every single day. The money is transferred to hospitals and educational institutes, and we use it for saving lives. It has been just four to five months we started collecting. If I was using the money the way I am getting cases, it won’t take even 18 hours to finish that money. (Whenever we get a case), we scrutinise, and make sure it goes to a genuinely needy person. A blind girl who donated ₹15,000 from the pension she gets, those 18 crores have that amount, same for what comes from the piggy banks of kids. I had to make sure every single penny was used wisely, and goes to the right person. Every foundation takes time. People say I haven’t spent the money, but I have not wasted it either.”

He said he respects the system of the country and will help in the investigation, “I am a law abiding citizen and I will make sure anything that is required from me, is provided even in the middle of the night,” Sood said.

Sonu Sood has also been in the news for his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, Sood said that he had gone there for a good cause and not for any kind of alliance. “I have been a part of working towards education since past many years. My mother, Saroj Sood, gave education free of cost. When Delhi government invited me to become the ambassador of Desh Ke Mentor, I said yes. It doesn’t really matter if it’s Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar or any government. If they call me, and as long as they are bringing smiles to someone’s faces, I will be there irrespective of the political party,” he concluded.