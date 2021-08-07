Sonu Sood bargains for ‘chappals’ with a street vendor in Srinagar. Watch

Sonu Sood on Friday posted a fun video on his social media platforms where he is seen bargaining for a good price for slippers from Shameem Khan, a street vendor based in Srinagar, Kashmir.

In the video, Sonu, who is in Srinagar for the revised film policy of Jammu and Kashmir, is seen surprising a footwear seller at a local market in the Batmaloo area, and then having a fun banter with him.

Sonu urged his fans to buy shoes from Shameem when they return to Srinagar. The seller has been in business for over a decade. He said, “Whoever wants to buy shoes, come to Shameem bhai’s stall and he will give you a discount if you take my name.” The actor is also seen asking Shameem “Kitna discount doge? (How much discount will I get?), to which Khan said, “20 per cent.” Following this bargain, Sonu shared a hearty laugh and Shameem too was delighted at Sonu’s gesture.

This is not the first time Sonu has used his social media platforms to promote a local seller. A couple of months ago he was seen selling eggs and bread on a bicycle, and asked his social media followers to buy from local sellers and in turn help them earn a living.

The Happy New Year actor had recently also appeared on The India Express’s Migration Series, where he had said that “acting feels nice but it’s temporary; common man is the superhero.”

Sonu Sood has been helping people in their battle against the coronavirus. From helping migrants reach their homes safely to arranging hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients, he has been at the forefront throughout the pandemic.