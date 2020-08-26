Sonu Sood arranges smartphones for students in a remote village

Sonu Sood has been helping underprivileged students in their online studies. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Moved by The Indian Express’ report on how kids of a remote village in Morni, Haryana travel miles to access a smartphone for online classes, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come forward to provide these kids with smartphones.

On Wednesday, the students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni’s Koti village received their smartphones through Sood’s friend Karan Gilhotra who delivered them to the school principal. The students also interacted with Sood over a video call.

Happy to have helped the students, Sonu Sood shared on Twitter, “A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। 🇮🇳 n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice.”

A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। 🇮🇳 n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice. https://t.co/6Pn9QH0o4H — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

On August 24, Sood reacted to The Indian Express’ story and tweeted, “No more travelling for these kids. They will have their smartphones by tomorrow ❣️”

No more travelling for these kids. They will have their smartphones by tomorrow ❣️ @Karan_Gilhotra @HinaRohtaki https://t.co/u2IiegeWtD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

Also read | Sonu Sood on postponing NEET, JEE: Should not risk lives of students

This is not the first time that Sonu Sood has facilitated the education of underprivileged students. Earlier too, he helped a family in Himachal Pradesh who had to sell their cow, their only source of income, to buy a smartphone for their children’s online classes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd