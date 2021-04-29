Sonu Sood appeals to government to provide free education to children who lost parents during Covid-19. Watch video

Sonu Sood has made an appeal to government and charitable organisations to think about the future of those who have lost family members to Covid-19. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Sonu Sood shared a video on Instagram where he appealed to the government and the organisations who are helping in the Covid-19 crisis to think about the future of the children who have lost their parents in the pandemic.

Sonu said that a lot of people have lost their loved ones in the second wave and shared that there have been cases where children as young as 10 or 12 years old have lost both parents and their future is a big concern for our society. Sonu appealed to those who can help, and also the central and state governments, that the education of these children must be free of cost. He said that the education of these children, be it in private or government schools, graduation degrees, be it medical or engineering, must be absolutely free so they can have a bright future.

He said, “I would like to request the government, the state government, central government or whichever institutes that are trying to help, that there should be a rule that whosoever has lost family members during Covid-19, the education of their kids, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sonu also added that many families have lost their sole breadwinners in the ongoing pandemic so the organisations who are helping the people in need must have a system in place for the same. “Need to come together for every individual who’s lost a loved one in this pandemic,” he shared in the caption.

Sonu has been leading from the front with his philanthropic acts ever since the pandemic hit the country in 2020. The Dabangg actor helped many migrant workers reach their hometowns during the nationwide lockdown last year. Since then, he has been helping students reach exam centres, helping people with medicines and oxygen in the time of this crisis.