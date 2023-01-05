Sonu Sood apologises after Railway takes note of his video of him travelling on train footboard: ‘You’re a role model, don’t do this’

Actor Sonu Sood has been schooled. The actor, known for his philanthropic work, had shared a video of him travelling on train footboard on December 13, last year. But the 22-second clip, set to the tune of Musafir Hu Yaaro as Sood sits near the footboard and enjoys the view, has not landed well with Railway authorities.

The official Twitter account of Northern Railway on Wednesday evening re-tweeted the video and wrote that the actor should refrain from this as this might send a “wrong message” to his fans.

“You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Traveling on train steps is dangerous, this type of video may send wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey,” the tweet read.

प्रिय, @SonuSood देश और दुनिया के लाखों लोगों के लिए आप एक आदर्श हैं। ट्रेन के पायदान पर बैठकर यात्रा करना खतरनाक है, इस प्रकार की वीडियो से आपके प्रशंसकों को गलत संदेश जा सकता है। कृपया ऐसा न करें! सुगम एवं सुरक्षित यात्रा का आनंद उठाएं। https://t.co/lSMGdyJcMO — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) January 4, 2023

Sood reacted to the tweet and said he is apologetic for the video, but he just wanted to experience how lakhs of poor people still travel sitting near train doors. “Apologies 🙏 just sat there watching, how would those lakhs of poor people feel whose lives still pass through the train doors. Thank you for this message and for improving the railway system of the country. ❤️🙏”

क्षमा प्रार्थी 🙏

बस यूँ ही बैठ गया था देखने,

कैसा महसूस करते होंगे वो लाखों ग़रीब जिनकी ज़िंदगी अभी भी ट्रेन के दरवाज़ों पे गुज़रती है।

धन्यवाद इस संदेश के लिए और देश की रेल व्यवस्था बेहतर करने के लिए। ❤️🙏 https://t.co/F4a4vKKhFy — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 5, 2023

Twitter users, however, were not happy with the mild response of the Railway and noted that if a “common man” had done this, they would have had action being taken against them.

“I doubt if any other individual sitting on footboard @RailwayNorthern @RailMinIndia @RPF_INDIA would have taught them a lesson to set an example… Rules are for general public only perks of being celebrity nothing’s gonna change in this country,” one user wrote.

“Now take action so that millions of people who follow him will also come to know about the aftereffects,” another user added.

A day after Sood’s video, even the official Twitter account of Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate, had asked the actor to follow safety guidelines. “@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of ‘Entertainment’ in movies, not real life! Let’s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a ‘Happy New Year’ for all,” the tweet had read.