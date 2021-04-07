Sonu Sood, Anubhav Sinha receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Sonu Sood and Anubhav Sinha are the latest celebrities to have been vaccinated against coronavirus. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Twitter, Anubhav Sinha/Twitter)

Actor Sonu Sood and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday shared they have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Like other celebrities, Sonu and Anubhav also posted about the vaccination process on social media handles to encourage their fans to get themselves vaccinated.

Sharing a picture of himself receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter, “Got my vaccine today and now it’s time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive Sanjeevani which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinate.”

Got my vaccine today and now it’s time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive “Sanjeevani” which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021

While Anubhav Sinha posted a smiling picture of himself after receiving the vaccine. “Done!!!” he wrote alongside the photo. Sonu and Anubhav are the latest film personalities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Shefali Shah among others.



Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog on April 2, had called the vaccination against coronavirus “historic”. “The entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive Blog .. shall do so .. later .. it was historic!!” he had written at the time.

As people above the age of 45 have become eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine since April 1, a slew of Bollywood and television stars have taken the shot and documented the vaccination process to encourage fans to follow suit. Not only Bollywood, many television personalities– Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor and Raghu Ram– have also gotten themselves vaccinated.