Sonu Sood announces scholarship for students

Actor Sonu Sood has introduced scholarships for less-privileged students who wish to pursue higher education. He said financial challenges should not come in the way of students achieving their goals. The actor announced the news on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “Hindustaan Badhega Tabhi, Jab Padhenge Sabhi! Launching full scholarships for students for higher education. I believe financial challenges should not stop any one from reaching their goals. Send in ur entries at scholarships@sonusood.me (in next 10 days) & I will reach out to u.”

Sonu Sood mentioned in another tweet, “हमारा भविष्य हमारी काबिलियत और मेहनत तय करेगी ! हम कहाँ से हैं , हमारी आर्थिक स्थिति का इस से कोई सम्बन्ध नहीं। मेरी एक कोशिश इस तरफ – स्कूल के बाद की पढ़ाई के लिए full scholarship – ताकि आप आगे बढ़ें और देश की तरक्की में योगदान दें। email करें scholarships@sonusood.me.”

It can be translated to “Our capability and our hard work will decide our future. It does not have anything to do with our financial situation or our background. My attempt in this direction — scholarship for education after school. So that you move forward in life and contribute to the nation’s development.”

Sood recently made headlines for helping migrants get home to their villages from big cities after the government ordered a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus.

