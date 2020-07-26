Sonu Sood: An outsider will always remain an outsider

Sonu Sood weighs in on the nepotism debate. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram) Sonu Sood weighs in on the nepotism debate. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Actor Sonu Sood has opened up about the nepotism debate that is at this moment raging in the Hindi film industry. The debate caught momentum after Kangana Ranaut brought it up in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, alleging that people in Bollywood might have put negative thought in Sushant’s mind.

Sushant, whose Dil Bechara released posthumously on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, died by suicide on June 14.

In an interview with India Today, Sood said, “When an outsider comes to the city and makes it big, it makes us very proud and gives every newcomer hope. But when something like this happens, it leaves all of us heartbroken. The pressures are real. There are thousands of people who come to the city looking for work every day, but there are very few who get that big break.”

He added, “An outsider will always remain an outsider. When I came to the city, I already had a degree in mechanical engineering, I thought people’s approach towards me would be different. But it wasn’t. I never got an entry into office. I realised in those first 6-8 months that the journey is going to be tough.”

Sonu Sood, best known for films like Dabangg, Singh Is Kinng, Jodhaa Akbar, among others, has recently earned praise for helping stranded rural migrants get to their homes by arranging transport for them.

