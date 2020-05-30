Sonu Sood airlifts 177 migrant workers stuck in Kerala

Sonu Sood is actively replying to every call for help on his social media accounts. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram) Sonu Sood is actively replying to every call for help on his social media accounts. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Actor Sonu Sood is actively working towards helping migrant workers reach their hometowns. Now, the actor has helped 177 girls who were migrants working in Kerala. They were flown back home to Orissa by Sonu Sood.

The Simmba actor was informed about the same by a friend. Sood arranged for permissions for the aircraft to be flown from Kochi to Bhubhaneshwar so the girls could return home. “We got to know about these girls stranded in Kerala. We found out their phone numbers and talked to them. I assured them help. They were not getting proper food and were desperate to return home,” Sonu told Times of India.

Recently, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari appreciated the actor’s work during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Governor’s handle tweeted, “Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states.”

To this, Sonu Sood replied, “Thank u so much, sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families. Honoured.”

Sonu Sood is actively replying to every call for help on his social media accounts. The actor had earlier said in a statement that he “will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something close to my heart and I will give it my all.”

