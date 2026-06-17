Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sonu Nigam reveals painful nerve condition ahead of concert: ‘May god give me strength’
Sonu Nigam revealed he is battling painful pinched nerves and throat issues but remains committed to performing in Mumbai on June 27.
Sonu Nigam is gearing up for his Mumbai concert on June 27 despite battling a painful nerve condition. The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a health update, revealing that he has been undergoing scans, physiotherapy and medication over the past week. However, he assured fans that he is doing everything possible to avoid cancelling the show, which marks his return to the stage after nearly six weeks.
What Sonu said
In a video shared on Instagram, Sonu showed bandages on his shoulder and said, “I have pinched nerves. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines. Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now.” He added that he’s been prescribed muscle relaxants, which are also making his throat heavy.
With the caption titled, “13th June, Mumbai (bandaged heart emoji),” Sonu revealed that he’d be performing after almost one-and-a-half months. “My confidence is already low because of that. And now, my throat is also not cooperating. But I can’t help it. May God give me strength on stage,” added the singer.
View this post on Instagram
Sonu’s recent performance
A day after sharing details of his health condition, Sonu took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video from a recent performance. In the clip, the singer is seen performing “Shukran Allah” alongside Salim Merchant. The popular romantic track from Rensil D’Silva’s 2009 film Kurbaan was originally picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
Sonu and Salim joined forces for the grand launch of Malgudi, a South Indian restaurant owned by their longtime colleague and music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan, in Dubai. Sonu, who relocated to Dubai in early 2020, showed up for Mahadevan despite dealing with ongoing health issues.
Also Read — Farah Khan says Akshay Kumar flew to Tees Maar Khan set daily by helicopter: ‘Paise kha gaya’
Earlier this year, during his pan-India tour, Sonu shared a video on Instagram, detailing his fitness routine at the age of 52. That included resistance training, yoga, rowing machines, cable chest presses, and surya namaskars. He will now be taking his Satrangi Tour across the world, performing in Abu Dhabi, London, San Jose, Los Angeles, Calgary, Denver, New Jersey, and Toronto, beginning this August.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05