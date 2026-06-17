Sonu Nigam reveals painful nerve condition ahead of concert: ‘May god give me strength’

Sonu Nigam is gearing up for his Mumbai concert on June 27 despite battling a painful nerve condition. The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a health update, revealing that he has been undergoing scans, physiotherapy and medication over the past week. However, he assured fans that he is doing everything possible to avoid cancelling the show, which marks his return to the stage after nearly six weeks.

What Sonu said

In a video shared on Instagram, Sonu showed bandages on his shoulder and said, “I have pinched nerves. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines. Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now.” He added that he’s been prescribed muscle relaxants, which are also making his throat heavy.