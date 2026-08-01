Sonu Nigam says T-Series, Zee Music banned him over copyright fight: ‘He’s become an activist’

Singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his career, claiming he was effectively “banned” by leading music labels after speaking out for singers’ copyright and royalty rights. Appearing on Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, Sonu said he paid a heavy professional price for taking on the issue but believes the fight eventually transformed the Indian music industry.

Sonu has long been one of the music industry’s most outspoken voices on copyright and royalty rights for singers. Over the years, he has repeatedly argued that performers deserve fair compensation and stronger protection of their rights, often criticising what he described as unfair practices within the music industry. During the period, the singer had also alleged that some of his recorded songs were replaced with other voices after he refused to sign contracts he considered unfair.

‘T-Series banned me, Zee Music stopped working with me’

Looking back at the peak of his career, Sonu said, “My time came, then it passed, and now it has come back again. It’s all a matter of time. When I was at my peak, people gave me so much love. I was releasing albums, people were going crazy for them, and even my posters used to sell.”

He then recalled what happened after he began speaking about copyright.

“Then I raised the copyright issue. T-Series banned me. Zee Music also stopped working with me. They said, ‘He’s become an activist.'”

According to Sonu, he never imagined that taking up the issue would have such serious consequences for his career.

“I never thought I would be banned. I believed we would eventually resolve the issue, but things only kept getting worse. When I saw doors closing for me, I realised that while they could stop giving me songs, they could never stop me from performing on stage.”

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‘Someone had to bell the cat’

Sonu said he believes the battle was larger than his own career.

“Today, things have changed. Those very music labels are paying royalties to singers. We now meet with affection, sit together and even share meals. Someone had to bell the cat.”

He added that he viewed the struggle as part of a larger purpose.

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“God didn’t make me only to sing. He gave me a purpose—to continue what Lata Mangeshkar ji had started but couldn’t complete. It was as if He told me, ‘You will leave your career at its peak and take up this challenge. If you don’t, no one else will have the courage.'”

The singer said the industry’s attitude changed after the law began to be implemented more effectively.

“When the laws changed, the music companies realised that Sonu had never been wrong. I hadn’t asked for anything unreasonable. Then times changed, and all the music companies came back to me. Today we share a warm relationship.”

In 2012, India enacted the Copyright (Amendment) Act, which strengthened performers’ rights and introduced important royalty-related protections for singers and other creators. Over the years, the industry gradually moved towards wider acceptance of royalty payments for performers.

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Asked whether he had forgiven those who distanced themselves from him, Sonu replied, “Who am I to forgive anyone? I’m not important enough to forgive anybody.”

‘Now everything is open’

Sonu said he is once again enjoying a busy phase in his career.

“After that came Laal Singh Chaddha, Shehzada, ‘Mere Dholna’, Param Sundari, ‘Pardesiya’, ‘Vijoria’ and now Border 2. It’s one project after another. People are singing my songs again. Even the songs I recorded 30 years ago are finding new listeners. It’s all a matter of time. Now everything is open.”

Over the past few years, Sonu has returned to several high-profile film projects while continuing to perform extensively through live concerts in India and abroad.