Sonu Nigam reunites a lost child with his family with a touch of music and banter; fans applaud his gesture. Watch

Sonu Nigam, who is currently travelling across the country with his concert tour, recently turned an unsettling moment at his Hubbali show into one marked by warmth, presence of mind, and music-led compassion. During the concert, a young child lost his way in the crowd, and it was Sonu himself who stepped in to help reunite the boy with his family. The singer later shared a clip from the concert on his Instagram that shows him holding the child’s hand on stage. Through song and playful conversation, Sonu not only calmed the visibly anxious child but also worked with the crowd to locate his guardians.

The video captures Sonu standing alongside the young boy, identified as Sri Sai, who had been separated from his family amid a crowd of nearly 30,000 people. Sensing the child’s nervousness, Sonu chose music as his first response. As they walked together toward the front of the stage, the singer broke into an impromptu tune, calling out, “Sri Sai aa jao, mummy papa isko le jao, iske mummy papa kho gaye, jaldi aake isko le jao” (Sri Sai, come here, Mummy and papa, please take him. His parents are lost, come quickly and take him).

The exchange took a humorous turn when the child revealed that he hadn’t come with his parents. Sonu responded with mock confusion, asking, “Papa, mummy nahi toh kaun aaya hai? Agar papa mummy nahi aaye toh hum kisko dhoond rahe hai?” (If not your mother and father, then who came with you? If they aren’t here, who are we looking for?). When Sri Sai answered, “Chachu” (Uncle), Sonu instantly picked up on the cue, repeating the word theatrically into the microphone and calling out, “Chachu, kidhar hai chachu? Hey chachu, chhod ke chale gaye chachi ke saath?” (Uncle, where are you? Hey uncle, did you leave him behind and go off with aunt?). He followed it up with another light-hearted remark: “Bade bhai ne zimmedari di tumhe bachche ki aur tum yeh kar rahe ho?” (Your elder brother trusted you with his child, and this is what you’re doing?).

Soon after, the concert’s production team managed to trace the child’s uncle. Sonu made sure the relationship was verified before allowing Sri Sai to leave the stage. Sharing the clip online, the singer wrote in the caption, “A scared and nervous Sri Sai after getting lost in the crowd of 30,000 in Hubbali last night. Not so scared or lost I assume after he found me.”

Sonu Nigam’s gesture strikes a chord with fans

The moment struck a chord with fans and viewers across social media, drawing widespread appreciation in the comments section. One user called it “Today’s most beautiful clip on the social media,” while another joked, “crowd work comedians left the chat.” A third comment read, “No one like Sonu Nigam sir.”

The video was also shared by on X, with the caption: “A child couldn’t find his uncle at the concert of Sonu Nigam. A bouncer found him on the side-lines, and from there Sonu took over. Ye fan club posted video agar bache ke papa ne dekh liya to bhayankar fielding set hone wali iske chacha ki.” (This fan club posted the video, if the child’s father sees it, the uncle is going to face some serious consequences.)

Recently, Sonu has also spoken about broader issues shaping the music industry today. In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, the playback singer addressed concerns around artificial intelligence and its growing presence in music, saying, “AI should be treated as an assistant, not as your boss. It’s a tool that can support creativity, but it should never replace the human soul that gives music its true essence.”