Sonu Nigam reunites a lost child with his family with a touch of music and banter; fans applaud his gesture. Watch

After a young boy lost contact with his guardians amid the crowd, Sonu Nigam intervened, calming the child through music and light-hearted conversation while helping locate his family.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 10, 2026 09:35 AM IST
Sonu NigamFans laud Sonu Nigam after he helps lost child at concert. (Photo: Sonu Nigam, Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sonu Nigam, who is currently travelling across the country with his concert tour, recently turned an unsettling moment at his Hubbali show into one marked by warmth, presence of mind, and music-led compassion. During the concert, a young child lost his way in the crowd, and it was Sonu himself who stepped in to help reunite the boy with his family. The singer later shared a clip from the concert on his Instagram that shows him holding the child’s hand on stage. Through song and playful conversation, Sonu not only calmed the visibly anxious child but also worked with the crowd to locate his guardians.

The video captures Sonu standing alongside the young boy, identified as Sri Sai, who had been separated from his family amid a crowd of nearly 30,000 people. Sensing the child’s nervousness, Sonu chose music as his first response. As they walked together toward the front of the stage, the singer broke into an impromptu tune, calling out, “Sri Sai aa jao, mummy papa isko le jao, iske mummy papa kho gaye, jaldi aake isko le jao” (Sri Sai, come here, Mummy and papa, please take him. His parents are lost, come quickly and take him).

The exchange took a humorous turn when the child revealed that he hadn’t come with his parents. Sonu responded with mock confusion, asking, “Papa, mummy nahi toh kaun aaya hai? Agar papa mummy nahi aaye toh hum kisko dhoond rahe hai?” (If not your mother and father, then who came with you? If they aren’t here, who are we looking for?). When Sri Sai answered, “Chachu” (Uncle), Sonu instantly picked up on the cue, repeating the word theatrically into the microphone and calling out, “Chachu, kidhar hai chachu? Hey chachu, chhod ke chale gaye chachi ke saath?” (Uncle, where are you? Hey uncle, did you leave him behind and go off with aunt?). He followed it up with another light-hearted remark: “Bade bhai ne zimmedari di tumhe bachche ki aur tum yeh kar rahe ho?” (Your elder brother trusted you with his child, and this is what you’re doing?).

Soon after, the concert’s production team managed to trace the child’s uncle. Sonu made sure the relationship was verified before allowing Sri Sai to leave the stage. Sharing the clip online, the singer wrote in the caption, “A scared and nervous Sri Sai after getting lost in the crowd of 30,000 in Hubbali last night. Not so scared or lost I assume after he found me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shared post on Time

Sonu Nigam’s gesture strikes a chord with fans

The moment struck a chord with fans and viewers across social media, drawing widespread appreciation in the comments section. One user called it “Today’s most beautiful clip on the social media,” while another joked, “crowd work comedians left the chat.” A third comment read, “No one like Sonu Nigam sir.”

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar demands Rs 40 crore from Ranveer Singh for walking out of Don 3: report

The video was also shared by on X, with the caption: “A child couldn’t find his uncle at the concert of Sonu Nigam. A bouncer found him on the side-lines, and from there Sonu took over. Ye fan club posted video agar bache ke papa ne dekh liya to bhayankar fielding set hone wali iske chacha ki.” (This fan club posted the video, if the child’s father sees it, the uncle is going to face some serious consequences.)

Recently, Sonu has also spoken about broader issues shaping the music industry today. In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, the playback singer addressed concerns around artificial intelligence and its growing presence in music, saying, “AI should be treated as an assistant, not as your boss. It’s a tool that can support creativity, but it should never replace the human soul that gives music its true essence.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people,' reveals childhood friend
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
Jana Nayagan producer approaches HC seeking permission to withdraw writ petition against CBFC
Once the court grants permission, the way will be cleared for the CBFC's revising committee to review Jana Nayagan.
Celebrated actress of 80s ruled 4 industries; husband's abuse destroyed her: 'He kicked me when I was pregnant'
Despite the abundance of actors in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada industries in the '80s, her talent was so profound that it was impossible to overlook her.
'Mehmood ruined my career': Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited'
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India are bowling first in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million
On flagship skill scheme blacklist: Empty centres, claims, counter-claims, few takers
On flagship skill PMKVY scheme blacklist: Empty centres, claims, counter-claims, few takers
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people,' reveals childhood friend
Once the court grants permission, the way will be cleared for the CBFC's revising committee to review Jana Nayagan.
Jana Nayagan producer approaches HC seeking permission to withdraw writ petition against CBFC
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
ar rahman
AR Rahman opens up about his diet, says he has been off sugar for a decade: '...not even an occasional gulab jamun?'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Meta Facebook Instagram down
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
AR Rahman opens up about his diet, says he has been off sugar for a decade: '...not even an occasional gulab jamun?'
ar rahman
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement