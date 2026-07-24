Sonu Nigam postpones Delhi concert amid CJP protests; Prakash Raj hails Sonam Wangchuk

Amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest over NEET paper leak, singer Sonu Nigam has postponed his concert at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, which was scheduled for July 25. The performance was part of his BOSSitivity – Sonu Nigam Remembers Rafi tribute concert series. The tickets for the show are no longer visible on ticketing platforms, while promotional posters have been updated to reflect a new date — August 15.

Confirming the postponement, Sonu told Hindustan Times, “It’s been postponed keeping the current sentiment in mind.”

The decision comes a day after a video of Sonu Nigam from a public event went viral, in which he was asked about the ongoing CJP-led student protests. Sonu appeared visibly irritated by the question and abruptly ended the interaction.