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Sonu Nigam postpones Delhi concert amid CJP protests; Prakash Raj hails Sonam Wangchuk
The decision comes a day after a video of Sonu Nigam from a public event went viral, in which he was asked about the ongoing CJP-led student protests. The singer appeared visibly irritated by the question and abruptly ended the interaction.
Amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest over NEET paper leak, singer Sonu Nigam has postponed his concert at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, which was scheduled for July 25. The performance was part of his BOSSitivity – Sonu Nigam Remembers Rafi tribute concert series. The tickets for the show are no longer visible on ticketing platforms, while promotional posters have been updated to reflect a new date — August 15.
Confirming the postponement, Sonu told Hindustan Times, “It’s been postponed keeping the current sentiment in mind.”
The decision comes a day after a video of Sonu Nigam from a public event went viral, in which he was asked about the ongoing CJP-led student protests. Sonu appeared visibly irritated by the question and abruptly ended the interaction.
The singer isn’t the only performer to postpone an event. Comedian-actor Anubhav Singh Bassi has also cancelled his show, which was scheduled for July 25 at Talkatora Stadium.
Sharing the update on Instagram Stories, Bassi wrote, “Gen Z is already killing it with creativity and humour right now, so the July 25 show at Talkatora Stadium is cancelled. Karte hain aaram se, dete hain nayi date jaldi hi. Sab ko refund BMS se mil jayega.”
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Meanwhile, educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike.
Taking to X, Wangchuk wrote, “Just now, in the presence of Union Ministers Shri JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier, 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to end my fast. This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant and not allow violence of any kind anywhere.”
Thank you @Wangchuk66 sir for your sacrifice and for being the conscience of the nation.. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/AFW6CL1EK1
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 24, 2026
Actor Prakash Raj, who has been among the most vocal supporters of the CJP-led students protest, shared Wangchuk’s post on X and wrote, “Thank you, Sonam Wangchuk sir, for your sacrifice and for being the conscience of the nation.”
The developments come after more than a month of nationwide protests. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, promising a fast-track court to prosecute those involved in the paper leak case and assuring that the issue would be discussed in Parliament next week.
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