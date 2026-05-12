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‘Pitne vaale kaam karte ho?’: Sonu Nigam pauses concert as fan climbs on stage, touches his feet
Singer Sonu Nigam recently paused his Kolhapur concert mid-performance, after a fan climbed on the stage. Here's what he wrote on social media.
In the recent past, several singers have experienced intrusive fan encounters while performing on stage. After Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas, Sonu Nigam has slammed the audience for a safety breach during his concert. While fans going wild at a concert might be a positive factor, it can turn messy if boundaries are not drawn. That was exactly the case with Sonu, when a fan jumped on stage to touch his feet. A day after the show, the singer slammed the audience for their actions in his latest social media post.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu shared a video of the moment and wrote in the caption, “Kyon Pitne vaale Kaam karte ho audience?’ Is baar toh bachaa liya, har baar nahi bacha paunga. (Why do you do things that will get you beaten up, audience? This time I saved you, but I won’t be able to save you every time).” He performed in Kolhapur last weekend, but the concert was abruptly paused mid-song after being interrupted by a fan.
In the clip, the singer can be seen performing one of his hit songs, and then suddenly walking backwards mid-performance. A few seconds later, a man in a white T-shirt in seen climbing onto the stage and approaching Sonu in an attempt to touch his feet and seek his blessings. The singer paused the concert mid-performance and tell the audience sarcastically, “Waah, Shabhash!”
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As soon as his security team arrived on the stage to escort the intruder off the stage, Sonu didn’t react harshly and pulled the fan back. The “Papa Meri Jaan” singer handed him the mic and gave him a change to sing instead. The person then sang a small excerpt of Chori Kiya Re Jiya, seamlessly resuming the performance from where Sonu Nigam had paused it. After signing the part, the fan loudly said, “Kolhapur loves you,” while the singer looked visibly uncomfortable with the intervention.
After Sonu shared the post on Instagram, the fan concerned himself commented under it, saying, “It’s me, thankyou sir,” to which another user replied, “Bhai Caption Padh le (Brother read the caption).”
“Incredible how gracefully you handled it. Even LET the man sing. The craziest was continuing singing even after the man jumped up on the stage. Fan’s favourite for a reason,” another person wrote. A third comment read, “This shouldn’t be done. It breaks the rhythm of the artist and is not liked by the audience either. Also, it will provoke others to repeat such incidents.”
Several other singers, including Atif Aslam, Sunanda Sharma, and Jasmine Sandlas had similar fan encounters at their concerts, this year.
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