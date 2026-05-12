‘Pitne vaale kaam karte ho?’: Sonu Nigam pauses concert as fan climbs on stage, touches his feet

In the recent past, several singers have experienced intrusive fan encounters while performing on stage. After Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas, Sonu Nigam has slammed the audience for a safety breach during his concert. While fans going wild at a concert might be a positive factor, it can turn messy if boundaries are not drawn. That was exactly the case with Sonu, when a fan jumped on stage to touch his feet. A day after the show, the singer slammed the audience for their actions in his latest social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu shared a video of the moment and wrote in the caption, “Kyon Pitne vaale Kaam karte ho audience?’ Is baar toh bachaa liya, har baar nahi bacha paunga. (Why do you do things that will get you beaten up, audience? This time I saved you, but I won’t be able to save you every time).” He performed in Kolhapur last weekend, but the concert was abruptly paused mid-song after being interrupted by a fan.