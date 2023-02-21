Video shows Sonu Nigam being manhandled by a man at concert, singer says he wanted a selfie. Watch

Singer Sonu Nigam was manhandled by a man on Monday after his performance at a music festival in Chembur, Mumbai. Along with the singer, his bodyguard and a member of his team were also injured in a scuffle that happened when Sonu was getting off the stage. It is being reported that the man who pushed Sonu’s bodyguard and his team member off the stage is Swapnil Phaterpekar, the son of an MLA.

A video of the scuffle was shared on social media. It shows Sonu walking down from the stage with his team, and being pushed from behind by a man. This caused him to take a tumble. When the singer’s bodyguard tried to intervene, the accused pushed him away and he fell down the stairs. Then, a member of Sonu’s team came to his aide, but he too was pushed down the stairs. He fell on his head. Both Sonu’s bodyguard and his aide suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

After the incident, Sonu Nigam spoke to the reporters and said that all of it happened only because the man wanted a selfie with him. Annoyed with the selfie culture, he said, according to ANI, “Aap logon ka jo selfie aur photograph ka jo chala hua hai na, koi samajhta nahi hai (This culture of taking selfies and photographs is so prevalent, nobody understands).”

The singer then narrated what happened at the concert, “After the concert, I was coming down from the stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari and Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on the steps. If I would have been on the side, I would have fallen too. Rabbani could have died today if there were some iron rods lying on the ground. He was pushed in such a way… You could see in the video… Even I was about to fall.”

Following the incident, Sonu Nigam lodged a complaint at Chembur police station. ANI reported that a case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of the singer’s complaint.

DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters, “After live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from stage when a man held him. After objection, he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, one of those two men sustained injuries. The accused’s name is Swapnil Phaterpekar. The injured has been identified as Rabbani.”

Sonu Nigam added that he has filed a complaint so that people understand the consequences of their actions. He said, “I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance.”