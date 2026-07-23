Sonu Nigam ducks question on CJP protest; Kangana Ranaut backs PM’s ‘decisive action’

The student protests demanding education reforms have become one of the country’s biggest talking points, with demonstrations that began over a month ago at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) now drawing nationwide attention. As the movement has gathered momentum, several voices from the Hindi film industry have publicly expressed solidarity with the students. Over the past week alone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, R Madhavan, Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Imran Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj, Tovino Thomas and Atul Kulkarni, among others, have spoken in support of the protests.

Amid the growing chorus of celebrity reactions, singer Sonu Nigam chose not to comment on the issue. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Sonu was asked by reporters for his views on the ongoing student protests. Responding briefly, he said, “Main yahan kis liye aaya hoon?” (Why have I come here?) As reporters continued to press him for a response, the singer gestured with his finger and said, “Bas, bas,” declining to not engage further. The clip was later shared on X, where it has garnered widespread attention, with many users criticising the singer for refusing to comment on the issue.

BREAKING : This is shameful 🚨 Journalist –– What will you say about students protest? Sonu Nigam –– “I am not here to answer such questions” 🤢 Woman –– I have one question Sonu Nigam –– “No more questions” 🤢 Propaganda : 100%, Courage : 00% pic.twitter.com/qiCB8L27QF — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) July 23, 2026

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Kangana Ranaut lauds PM Modi’s decision

In other developments, actor and MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to crack down on examination paper leak networks. Speaking to ANI while entering Parliament, Ranaut welcomed the Centre’s move to establish fast-track courts for paper leak cases. “Across the country, this has been widely appreciated. It reflects his commitment to students and the affection he has for them. The way he has approached and treated this issue has been deeply reassuring and emotional,” she said.

Ranaut added, “As you all know, practices like cheating in examinations, paper leaks, and other such malpractices are things that all of us have been affected by since childhood in one way or another. Whether directly or indirectly, we’ve always seen these kinds of problems around us.” She further said, “But no government has ever taken such a strong step to address this issue. It is our Prime Minister who has taken this decisive action. Through it, he has demonstrated the depth of his commitment to children and to students.”

Salman Khan backs students

On Wednesday, Salman Khan became one of the biggest names from the Indian film industry to publicly back the student movement. Sharing a statement on social media on Wednesday night, Salman wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

He further added that the students’ stand reflected their “dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard and make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

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About the protests

The protests at Jantar Mantar, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have intensified over the past few weeks after educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike, which has now entered its 25th day. On Monday, students from different parts of the country gathered in New Delhi and marched towards Parliament as the Monsoon Session commenced. The march was stopped by the Delhi Police, leading to clashes that sparked widespread criticism and debate on social media.

The protesters have been demanding a dialogue with the Central government and are seeking, among other demands, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged irregularities in the examination process.