Sonu Nigam says mom would have ‘cried a lot’ as he receives Padma Shri, Chandraprakash Dwivedi dedicates award to India

January 25 turned out to be a special day for singer Sonu Nigam as he was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award for the year 2022. He remembered his mother Shobha Nigam, and said if she would have been alive, she would have “cried a lot”. He also dedicated the award to her.

Expressing his gratitude towards the government of India for bestowing the honour on him, Nigam said, “My heartfelt thanks to all those who selected me and suggested my name for this prestigious honour. I would also like to thank my mother, Shobha Nigam, and my father, Agam Kumar Nigam. In fact, I want to dedicate this award to my mother. Had she been here today, she would have cried a lot.”

Sonu Nigam started singing at a very young age. He took it up as a profession in the early 1990s and gave chartbusters like “Ye Dil Deewana”, “Kal Ho Na Ho”, “Suraj Hua Maddham” and “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin” among others. He became the most sought after voice in playback singing in the country in no time. He also made his solo albums and featured in them.

Nigam thanked his ‘gurus’ on the special occasion as he added in his statement, “I would also take this opportunity to fold my hands before my gurus who have taught me so much. Whatever I know today is because of them and their blessings. Watching and listening to them has been a learning experience for me.”

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for directing epic TV show Chanakya and hit Bollywood film Pinjar, also got awarded with Padma Shri. He said he is “deeply humbled” on receiving the big honour. The filmmaker dedicated his award to all the people he has worked with and to the country. He said, “I have been fortunate enough to creatively collaborate with some of the best minds of the Hindi film and television industry. They have enriched me, pushed my boundaries and made me better creatively. I share this huge moment of my life with all these people who have shaped me and my thinking.”

In the statement, Dwivedi promised that he will continue to tell stories that celebrate the rich culture of India. “This recognition will drive me to tell stories that celebrate my motherland in its full glory like my next Prithviraj in which we will honour the valour of one of the bravest warriors that India has ever seen,” he added.

Akshay Kumar congratulated Dwivedi as she wrote on Twitter, “Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud.”

Chandraprakash Dwivedi is looking forward to the release of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj. The film is based on the life and valour of Prithviraj Chauhan. The magnum opus had to hit the big screens on January 21. Now, the film has been postponed and Yash Raj Films is yet to announce the new release date.