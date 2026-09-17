Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sonu Nigam calls out fake video mocking Salman Khan’s singing: ‘Internet is unbelievable’
This is not the first time an edited video or misleading reports have fuelled speculation about Sonu Nigam and Salman Khan's equation.
Sonu Nigam recently called out an edited video that appeared to show him ridiculing Salman Khan’s singing. The viral video featured Salman’s “Main Hoon Hero Tera” playing on a television while Nigam was seen visibly emotional. His words were also edited and rearranged to fit the context, making it appear as though he was commenting negatively on Salman’s singing.
In the edited clip, which carried the text “Sonu Nigam roast Salman Khan singing”, Nigam can be seen pointing towards the television playing Salman’s song and saying, “Dimag kharab ho gaya, abhi bhi log phoot phoot ke ro sakte the, yeh pata nahi tha.”
Calling out the misleading edit, the singer wrote on Instagram, “Can expect the unexpected on internet. I stumbled upon this edited video. This was my reaction for a Pakistani little girl singer.”
Several of his fans also pointed out the original context of the video. One user wrote, “I remember this video Sonu ji was reacting to little Hadiya Hashmi singing her part in ‘Bol Hu’ from Nescafé Basement. Internet is unbelievable.”
Another user commented, “Yes… this was for ‘BOL’ song in Nescafé Basement Pakistan.”
The video was originally recorded in 2020, when Sonu Nigam was reacting to Pakistani singer Hadiya Hashmi’s performance of “Bol Hu.”
In the original video, the Bollywood singer can be seen enjoying Hashmi’s singing before becoming emotional. Turning his phone towards the television playing her performance, he said, “After a very long time something has touched my heart so much. Kya baat hai. God bless her.” “Her name is Hadiya, I think,” he added, before becoming teary-eyed.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ | CBFC rules explained: What the new guidelines say about China, violence, drugs and titles
Nigam then continued praising the young singer, saying, “Javed Jaffery sent this song to me. I have heard something so good after so long. Dimag kharab ho gaya. I am floored. I can’t believe abhi bhi insaan phoot phoot ke ro sakte hai jab koi gaana gaa raha hoga.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05