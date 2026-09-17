Sonu Nigam calls out fake video mocking Salman Khan’s singing: ‘Internet is unbelievable’

Sonu Nigam recently called out an edited video that appeared to show him ridiculing Salman Khan’s singing. The viral video featured Salman’s “Main Hoon Hero Tera” playing on a television while Nigam was seen visibly emotional. His words were also edited and rearranged to fit the context, making it appear as though he was commenting negatively on Salman’s singing.

In the edited clip, which carried the text “Sonu Nigam roast Salman Khan singing”, Nigam can be seen pointing towards the television playing Salman’s song and saying, “Dimag kharab ho gaya, abhi bhi log phoot phoot ke ro sakte the, yeh pata nahi tha.”